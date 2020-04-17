New Mexico woman in quarantine after traveling to Virginia

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the coronavirus health crisis effecting everyone in different ways the public has been unable to take part in social gatherings, some are unable to work, and others like one New Mexico woman, traveled out of state only to learn they would have to self quarantine for 14-days.

Audrey Chavarria traveled out of state in late March and her flight left less than 48 hours after new health orders were announced by the governor. Chavarria had left the state as her grandson was undergoing a procedure on his heart.

Chavarria’s son is deployed in Japan and while her daughter-in-law stayed with her son in the hospital, Chavarria needed to take care of her other grandchildren who remained their home in Virginia. She says she learned at the airport that about the governor’s order for people coming into New Mexico to self isolate.

“Them threatening to put you in a facility or something if you don’t, so I did it. I told them I will stay home, but that doesn’t mean other people on the plane did the same thing,” said Chavarria.

Chavarria says she was in Virginia helping her family who is stationed at a military base there. Friday is her last day of quarantine.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources