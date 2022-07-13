ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is among the states experiencing a new wave of COVID-19 infections. Near real-time data from Walgreens shows that a high percentage of New Mexicans who seek tests are testing positive.

On Monday, July 11, more than 400 New Mexicans got tested at Walgreens, which has been tracking testing patterns for over a year now. That day, nearly 45% of those tested turned out to be positive, the data shows. That’s the highest test positivity they’ve recorded in New Mexico since they started keeping track of the data.

The last time Walgreens’ test positivity rate was close to the current level was at the end of January of this year. The data suggests that the state’s in another COVID-19 wave. But data from the state shows that this wave doesn’t look as bad as some earlier waves.

As of the start of this week, daily case counts remain relatively low, despite Walgreens seeing high test positivity rates. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the New Mexico Department of Health report that statewide, there are around 800 reported cases each day. By comparison, during the peak of the January – February 2022 wave, New Mexico saw an average of more than 7,000 cases a day, according to the CDC.

COVID-19 deaths are at a low in New Mexico. They’re still occurring, particularly among the elderly, the New Mexico Department of Health reports. But with only around 25 deaths per week, mortality rates are much lower than they’ve been during previous COVID-19 waves.

While deaths are down, COVID-19 transmission levels are up, according to the CDC. Walgreens’ data hints at that. Over the last week, Walgreens reports an 8.4% increase in test positivity rates at their stores.

To update the public about the latest bout of infections, the state’s Department of Health is holding a press conference Thursday at 1 p.m. Check out KRQE News 13’s live stream to get the latest facts.