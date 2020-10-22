New Mexico utility disconnections on hold during pandemic

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Utility disconnections are on hold for New Mexico residents unable to pay their bills. The state’s Public Regulation Commission approved rule changes allowing regulators to issue orders suspending disconnections that will stay in place at least until January 6.

Officials say companies have recently seen a high number of residents unable to pay their bills due to the pandemic.

Latest News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss