New Mexico utility disconnections on hold during pandemic

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Utility disconnections are on hold for New Mexico residents unable to pay their bills. The state’s Public Regulation Commission approved rule changes allowing regulators to issue orders suspending disconnections that will stay in place at least until January 6.
Officials say companies have recently seen a high number of residents unable to pay their bills due to the pandemic.
