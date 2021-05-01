New Mexico updates social distancing at certain venues to 3 feet

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state has redefined social distancing at entertainment venues from six feet to just three feet. The governor’s office says it updated the guidelines to ensure entertainment venues like Isotopes Park can maximize their occupancy.

Under the green tier, those venues are allowed to fill up to 50% of outdoor space. But the Isotopes and New Mexico United told KRQE they would not be able to reach 50% because of the six-foot rule.

Now that it’s reduced to three feet, the Isotopes say they can expand the number of seating pods, to accomodate about 6,300 fans. This is about 2,000 more than expected.