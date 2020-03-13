New Mexico universities extend spring break in response to coronavirus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico announced Friday that it’s extending its spring break for two additional weeks in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will use this three-week period to plan and prepare for some of the changes this pandemic will necessitate, including for the continued academic success of our students and the health of our entire university community,” said Garnett Stokes, President of the University of New Mexico.”

New Mexico State University and the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology also will extend their spring break one week. All three schools were scheduled to be off next week.

UNM’s spring break will now go through April 5. NMSU and New Mexico Tech spring break will now go through March 23.

