New Mexico United partnership raising money for hospitality industry employees

ESTANCIA, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman had a hard time following the stay-at-home order after she was diagnosed with the coronavirus. She made her way to an Estancia restaurant, and she might be the first person in the state charged with violating the Public Health Act during COVID-19. Estancia Police say they got a call on Friday about a 67-year-old woman going into a local restaurant, claiming she has the coronavirus. On top of that, police say the woman has a history of mental health issues and cancer.

"I went over there and asked her to remove herself because she was causing a disturbance with the employees inside there," says Chief Vernon Cobb.