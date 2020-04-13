New Mexico United partnership raising money for hospitality industry employees

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United’s season is currently sidelined but they’re still trying to help others who are out of work. A portion of sales from these shirts that say ‘Hard Work’ in United’s colors will go toward helping restaurant and hospitality industry employees who are being impacted by COVID-19. The shirts are $30 for adult sizes and $15 for kids. As for now, The United’s season is suspended until May 10.

