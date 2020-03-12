New Mexico United home opener among dozens of events canceled due to coronavirus concerns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The much-anticipated return of New Mexico United has been pushed back because of the coronavirus.

Their home opener against El Paso was set for next Saturday but now soccer fans will have to wait until next month to see their team in action.

Not only is their store in Albuquerque going to be closed for two weeks but the club won’t be hosting any matches right now after the United Soccer League announced today a suspension of the 2020 season for at least 30 days.

“The plan right here is to try to create a safe environment as possible so we’ll be shutting our store today are employees will be starting to work from home we’re keeping gathering a down and we sent our players home as well today and they are going to take the next four or five days off and we’re going to reassess on Monday but ultimately the situation is fluid and we’re going to adapt as we need to to keep everybody as safe as possible,” says Peter Trevisani, CEO, New Mexico United.

The state’s health secretary also issued an order today temporarily prohibiting gatherings of 100 or more people in New Mexico. The order applies to auditoriums, stadiums, arenas, conference centers and theaters.

That includes the Kimo Theater downtown, the Convention Center and Popejoy Hall where Jimmy Buffett’s “Escape to Margaritaville” was set to open tonight but is now postponed.

United fans were disappointed about today’s news but agree with the decision to play it safe.

“I think that it better to keep people that are more susceptible and vulnerable to the virus I think it’s on the best interest of the public and for their family’s and those individuals I think it’s a good move,” Yessenia Lentz.

Fans who already purchased tickets to the canceled games can be reimbursed or get new tickets to the games once they are rescheduled.

