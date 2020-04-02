New Mexico United challenges locals to stay fit, motivated

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is challenging people to stay physically active and mentally healthy.

“I wanted to challenge each of you to do something every day this week, being creative with the number 25,” said midfielder for New Mexico United Daniel Bruce.

Bruce wants to keep locals’ spirits high and keep them motivated while in quarantine. He says a good way to do this is by putting an achievable number in front of a goal. Since his number is 25, he says you can do 25 push-ups, read 25 pages of a book, take a 25-minute walk or even spend $25 at a local business.

He says the team appreciates their fans and wanted to help keep New Mexicans physically and mentally healthy.

