New Mexico United challenges locals to stay fit, motivated

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE MEDIA

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is challenging people to stay physically active and mentally healthy.

“I wanted to challenge each of you to do something every day this week, being creative with the number 25,” said midfielder for New Mexico United Daniel Bruce.

Bruce wants to keep locals’ spirits high and keep them motivated while in quarantine. He says a good way to do this is by putting an achievable number in front of a goal. Since his number is 25, he says you can do 25 push-ups, read 25 pages of a book, take a 25-minute walk or even spend $25 at a local business.

He says the team appreciates their fans and wanted to help keep New Mexicans physically and mentally healthy.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞