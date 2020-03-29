New Mexico United and Vitalant team up in statewide blood drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is calling on its fans to support blood drives throughout the state.

“These are trying times but also times we get to tap into the true power of community,” said Majority Owner and CEO of New Mexico United, Peter Trevisani. “We will continue to do all we can to help, in ways big and small. Right now, our state needs blood donors and we want to do all we can to facilitate and support that cause.”

The first blood drive will be at the New Mexico United Team Shop on Tuesday, March 31 from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. In accordance with the NMDOH guidelines, Vitalant and NM United require people interested to sign up for a timeslot online.

Social distancing and other safety procedures will be in place at the bloodmobiles. Fans who are able to donate at this first kick-off event will receive two ticket vouchers for a future New Mexico United match and an Opening Day flag.

Additional blood drives will be held around the state. More information can be found on the New Mexico United’s website.