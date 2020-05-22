New Mexico unemployment jumps to 11.3%

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this Aug. 15, 2019, photo a “Now hiring” sign is displayed on the front door of a Staples store in Manchester, N.H. On Thursday, Sept. 5, payroll processor ADP reports how many jobs private employers added in August. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions reported a seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 11.3% in April, up from 6.3 in March and 5% from a year ago.

The department reported the national unemployment rate in April was 14.7%, which is up from 4.4% in March and 3.6% unemployment a year ago. The changes reflect the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to contain it.

Employment fell sharply in all nine major industry sectors, with particularly heavy job losses in leisure and hospitality. Employment in the industry dropped to a level of 55,700 jobs, representing a decrease of 44,000 jobs, or 44.1%, compared to the previous year. Jobs in education and health services fell by 10,300 jobs or 7.3%. Within this industry, health care and social assistance was down 8,400 jobs (7%), and educational services was down 1,900 (8.8%).

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

