New Mexico unemployment claims skyrocket

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The new jobless claim numbers are astounding.

More than 3 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, more than quadrupling the record set in 1982. In New Mexico, new jobless claims topped 17,000, more than 20 times the number of claims filed the week before. That comes out to about 7,000 a day.

On Friday, the Secretary of Workforce Solutions Bill McCamley told News 13 they were wrapping up a hectic week. “No one in our office can remember a time when we’ve had this many requests in such a short period of time,” McCamley said.

The state has already waived the job search requirements for people laid off, forced to work reduced hours, or quarantined so they can start receiving their checks sooner.