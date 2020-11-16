New Mexico Tourism Department asks for boost in funding to recover

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Tourism Department is asking state lawmakers for a boost in funding. Right now, it’s estimated, it could take up to seven years for the tourism industry to recover because of COVID-19. There is an estimated loss of $4.3 billion this year alone. Because of that, the Tourism Department is proposing a 16.3 base budget. It’s also proposing an additional $25 million stimulus package for New Mexico tourism to help the industry recover. Both will be considered during the next legislative session.
Related Content:
- Proposed $25M economic stimulus package would aid tourism industry recovery
- Tourism, hospitality industry suffer with cancellation of Balloon Fiesta
- New Mexico’s tourism industry may take years to recover as 14-day quarantine continues