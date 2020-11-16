New Mexico Tourism Department asks for boost in funding to recover

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Wondering why the selves at Walmarts are empty? Aside from many people rushing to stock up before the lockdown, there's a COVID outbreak at the Los Lunas distribution center. The center, which supplies Walmarts across the state has had 13 reported cases of COVID-19 since Nov. 2 and seven rapid responses from the Health Department.

KRQE News 13 crews found long lines of semi-trucks outside the facility waiting to drop off their load. One driver said he'd been waiting since Sunday afternoon. "It is what is it. I can't change it. I can't rearrange it. But as soon as I get this truck empty, I'm supposed to go home," said truck driver Justin Davis.