New Mexico to use cell phone data to track social distancing success

Coronavirus New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham says the state will be using cell phone data to track how well New Mexicans are social distancing.

“So we treat this as a tool that allows us to figure out whether our social distancing, more than just looking at the cases, but look at where people are traveling, how long they’re traveling, and get a sense about whether we need to do something else,” said Governor Lujan Grisham during a CNN interview.

The governor said the date will be provided by Descartes Labs in Santa Fe, which has access to cell phone data. That will then help the governor’s office develop social distancing models to gauge if New Mexicans are obeying the stay-at-home order.

On a separate note, the governor was even asked about being a possible vice president candidate for Joe Biden. “I want to be the governor of New Mexico. I will do whatever it takes to support a Biden administration, and I’m looking forward to a federal administration that can do a national strategy in good times, and in bad times. Both,” she said.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

