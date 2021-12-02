New Mexico to require COVID-19 booster shot for some workers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Thursday the State of New Mexico amended the emergency public health order to require booster shots for some vaccinated workers. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office announced the amended order would require boosters for those who work in higher-risk environments including workers in all health care, congregate care settings, public schools and state employees. According to the amended public health order, those workers must receive a booster dose no later than January 17, 2022, or within four weeks of becoming eligible. Also, public school workers and state employees will have to submit to weekly COVID testing if they are not vaccinated.

“New Mexico is doing well with boosters, better than the national average, but we still must do better,” said Dr. Scrase in a news release. “Our hospitals are overfull, and the spread of the virus continues to exacerbate the issue. New Mexico isn’t an island, and we can’t prevent the new variant from arriving here. So we must defend ourselves with the tools we know to work: Masks, vaccines, and personal decisions that serve to protect the collective well-being.”

Vaccinated adults can get a Pfizer or Moderna booster six months after their second dose. If they received a Johnson & Johnson shot, they can get a booster two months after. New Mexican’s can schedule their COVID-19 booster shot visit at vaccinenm.org/boosters.