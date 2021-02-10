New Mexico to phase out travel quarantine requirements

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state announced Wednesday that it will change its mandatory self-quartine requirements for visitors coming into New Mexico. The state will no longer require self-quarantine for visitors or New Mexicans arriving into the state from “high-risk” states or states with a 5% positivity rate or greater over a 7-day rolling average, or a positive test rate greater than 80 per 1 million residents. The new requirement goes into effect Thursday, February 11.

“New Mexicans have sacrificed to make this recent progress, and I encourage all New Mexicans and visitors to our state to maintain vigilance in the coming weeks,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in a news release. “Please consider continuing to limit travel to only what is necessary for your work and family. This is the best way to ensure our progress is sustained, and we can continue to save lives and protect New Mexicans’ health and livelihoods.”

The state says visitors from anywhere outside of the state will instead be strongly advised to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days and to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival or return to New Mexico. NMDOH announced Wednesday that four New Mexico counties are now at the Green Level and 15 are in the Yellow Level. According to a news release from the governor’s office, all but four of the state’s counties saw a positivity rate below 10% in the most recent two-week period, signaling that with continued watch most every county in the state could reach less-restrictive levels.

Previously the state had required visitors or arrivals from “high-risk” states to physically separate from others for at least 14 days from the date of their entry into the state or for the duration they were in the state, whichever is shorter.

Gov. Lujan Grisham and state officials plan to hold a remote news conference at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10 to provide an update on COVID-19 in New Mexico. KRQE will live stream the news conference.