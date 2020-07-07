New Mexico to issue pandemic EBT cards

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Roughly 168,000 New Mexico families will get a little more help to feed their children. The Human Services Department says this week, it will dole out $67 million in SNAP benefits to families with children who get free or reduced lunches at school. Pandemic EBT cards will be mailed out in the name of the oldest child in each household.

“The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program is an important way to ensure that children will get the nutrition they need, especially when schools are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Karmela Martinez in a press release Tuesday, New Mexico Income Support Division director. “We have been working hard with the Public Education Department to get these benefits out to the right families as quickly as possible.”

The Human Services Department partnered with the New Mexico Public Education Department to validate the physical addresses school districts have on file to ensure the P-EBT cards get to the households where the children reside.

For nformation on status of benefits call the Pandemic-EBT Hotline Numbers at: