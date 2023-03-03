SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After three years of the COVID-19 pandemic in New Mexico, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham says she will end the state’s public health emergency for the virus by the end of the month. In a news release Friday, the Governor said her final extension of the emergency order, lasting through March 31, will be the last.

The move comes as the federal government also winds downs its emergency response. In late January, President Biden announced his administration would end the country’s formalized COVID-19 emergency order on May 11, 2023.

Within the executive order, the governor states, “New Mexicans now have the tools needed to continue fighting COVID-19 including vaccines, testing, treatments and other mitigation measure like masking, indoor ventilation and social distancing.” Signed on March 11, 2022, the first public health emergency order was issued as the state announced its first three cases in across Bernalillo and Socorro counties.

The emergency public health order, according to the state, was designed to “maximize resources available to the state” including from the federal government. It also helped facilitate the state’s use public health orders, setting guidelines and, at times, restrictions related to COVID-19.

In a news release, Governor Lujan Grisham’s Office said the state’s pandemic response “saved tens of thousands of lives while ensuring the state’s economy remained poised for growth.” As of March 2, 2023, New Mexico has charted at least 669,666 positive COVID cases, more than 8.4-million tests, 33,918 hospitalizations related to the virus, and 9,047 COVID-related deaths.