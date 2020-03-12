New Mexico to begin expanded testing for COVID-19

FILE – In this April 28, 2015 file photo, a patient has her blood drawn for a liquid biopsy during an appointment at a hospital in Philadelphia. Scientists have the first major evidence that such blood tests hold promise for screening people for cancer. Hong Kong doctors tried it for a type of head and […]

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico state health officials announced Thursday that TriCore Reference Laboratories will now be performing a molecular diagnostic test of respiratory specimens for the COVID-19 virus.

According to a press release, the Department of Health’s Scientific Laboratory Division and TriCore have been working together over the past few weeks to get their testing started. “The capacity to test in New Mexico is significantly increased to meet future demand with TriCore,” said Michael W. Edwards, Ph.D., Director for the Department of Health’s Scientific Laboratory Division.

Dr. Douglas Clark, TriCore’s Chief Medical officer says they are ready to meet the needs of New Mexico. “We are collaborating with healthcare providers to provide rapid diagnosis of COVID-19 infection,” he said.

