New Mexico to begin expanded testing for COVID-19

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico state health officials announced Thursday that TriCore Reference Laboratories will now be performing a molecular diagnostic test of respiratory specimens for the COVID-19 virus.

According to a press release, the Department of Health’s Scientific Laboratory Division and TriCore have been working together over the past few weeks to get their testing started. “The capacity to test in New Mexico is significantly increased to meet future demand with TriCore,” said Michael W. Edwards, Ph.D., Director for the Department of Health’s Scientific Laboratory Division.

Dr. Douglas Clark, TriCore’s Chief Medical officer says they are ready to meet the needs of New Mexico. “We are collaborating with healthcare providers to provide rapid diagnosis of COVID-19 infection,” he said.

