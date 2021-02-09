New Mexico test positivity improving but county framework will remain

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With COVID-19 cases trending downward so is the state’s overall test positivity rate; Edging closer to the state’s goal of 5%. A spokesperson with the governor’s office said New Mexicans have made great progress in slowing the spread of the virus. However, the state will be sticking with its county-by-county ‘red to green framework,’ arguing community spread may look different depending on where you live in New Mexico.

According to the New Mexico Department of Health website, the state’s most recent seven-day rolling average COVID-19 test positivity rate, is 5.1%, posted on February 6. That’s down from a peak in November when New Mexico had a 24% positivity rate.

KRQE News 13 asked if the state would reconsider its gating criteria, now that more people are getting vaccinated and COVID cases are trending down. The governor’s office said even though the state, as a whole is improving, and more vaccines are being administered, it will stick with its ‘county-by-county’ assessment to track how COVID is spreading in different communities.

As of Tuesday, more than 250,000 New Mexicans have had at least one dose of the vaccine. The Director of Communications with the state’s health department said three of New Mexico’s tribal communities, Laguna Pueblo, Acoma Pueblo, and Picuris Pueblo opted to receive their allocations from the state. The rest opted to receive their doses from the federal Indian Health Service. He said beginning on Feb. 9, the state is distinguishing state-managed vaccine distribution from federally-managed vaccine distribution on the vaccine dashboard.

New Mexicans have mixed reactions about the state’s continuation of the county-by-county system.

“I think we should open up, if we’re all yellow, I don’t think it’s fair to do county-by-county because if your county is red you might not be able to work or do things and the yellow, might be the next city over,” said Michael Watley.

“That makes sense, the state, it’s a big amount of land and county-by-county seems like it makes more sense because there’s different needs in different sections of the state,” said Victor Miranda.

According to the nonprofit organization Covid-Act Now, New Mexico is considered orange at a 5% test positivity rate. The nonprofit partners with Georgetown University, Stanford, and Harvard to evaluate the risk of outbreaks by state.

On New Mexico’s map as of Tuesday, Harding is the only county in the green, while seven counties are yellow and the rest are in the red. The state will update its red to green county map on Feb. 10.