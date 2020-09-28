New Mexico Tech scientists working on anti-COVID nasal spray

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – As the race to find a vaccine for COVID-19 continues, two scientists from New Mexico Tech say they’ve found an affordable, easy-to-use treatment they believe kills nearly 100 percent of the virus.

Danielle Turner and Snezna Rogelj say they’ve created an anti-COVID nasal spray.

“We were thrilled to hear that it worked, of course, this is in Petri dishes, that it killed 99.977 percent of COVID viral particles,” said Rogelj.

The preventative spray has been in the works for the past couple of years and was initially designed to work against multi-drug resistant bacteria and fungi. However, with the growing COVID-19 pandemic, the two scientists altered the spray to help protect against COVID-19 that people would use multiple times a day.

“The idea is the same spray now with the addition of our material would be sprayed into the nose and allowed to coat the mucositis membranes that line the nose,” said Rogelj. “And that barrier would prevent the viruses from infecting the cells which are normally the entry point for the virus.”

The two are working with the California-based Parnell Pharmaceuticals. The company has helped conduct thousands of tests with the nasal spray and the COVID-19 virus. Hoping to get the preventative spray approved by the FDA and distributed to the masses as soon as possible.

“To get this approved quickly and make it over the counter, it’s affordable and he wants to make it widely distributed. So we want to help as many people as we can,” said Turner.

It’s still unclear if or when the spray will be approved by the FDA or how much it will cost. But the scientists are hopeful it could be approved by the end of the year.