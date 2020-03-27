New Mexico Tech makes hand sanitizer, face shields

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Staff members at New Mexico Tech are taking matters into their own hands to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Those in the Biology Department are making hand sanitizer, 100 liters so far and face shields for front line workers. They have set up sanitizer refill stations around campus. They say they just want to do something to help.

“It feels good to make a difference. We really do want to protect people and we care about everyone around us,” said Dr. Danielle Turner.

They plan to start distributing the sanitizer to the community after taking care of essential employees.

