New Mexico Tech creates app that helps with contact tracing

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Tech has launched a new app to help with contact tracing. the MinerSafe app can help determine potential exposure and proximity and duration to a confirmed case. The app features geo-fencing to cover the entire university campus but it does not track users when they are not on campus.

“The data from this app will help us determine who can forego quarantine when they’ve been potentially exposed. We all want to get back to normal as quickly and safely as possible, and this app gets one step closer,” NMT VP for Research Dr. Van Romero said in a news release.

According to a news release, MinerSafe has been approved by NMT’s Cybersecurity Center of Excellence and verified by the Department of Homeland Security. The news release also says NMT collaborated with New Mexico State University on the initial project but then went on to redesign the app at its Institute for Complex Additive Systems Analysis and Cybersecurity Center of Excellence research centers to enhance privacy and security.

The use of the app is voluntary. It’s available in the Apple App Store and will be available to Android users within the next few days on Google Play.