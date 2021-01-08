New Mexico teachers now in line to get COVID-19 vaccine

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico teachers can now get in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccination after the state announced it moved into the next phase. Phase 1B of the state’s vaccine distribution plan is now underway and it includes classroom teachers, school-based cafeteria and janitorial workers, and administrative and support staff, the New Mexico Department of Health said.

“This is welcome news and a critical step in getting back to the educational gold standard, which is in-person learning,” Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart said in a news release. “Prioritizing educators early in the vaccine distribution process shows New Mexico’s continuing commitment to the health and safety of these vital frontline workers in whose hands we entrust the future of our children.”

In Phase 1B, which is estimated to run until the spring, the vaccine will be available to New Mexicans with the following sequence (The latter group includes early education and K-12 educators):

Individuals 75 years of age and older

Individuals 16 or older with underlying medical conditions that place them at greater risk from COVID-19

Frontline essential workers who cannot work remotely

Vulnerable populations (residents of congregate care settings)

The NMDOH states people in this next phase and who have registered for the vaccine through the state’s website should expect notifications in the coming days. NMDOH also says in the springtime, the state could move into Phase 1C, which includes people 60 and older and other essential workers who can’t work from home. Everyone else ages 16 and older is expected to be able to get their vaccine in the summer under Phase 2.

To register for vaccination, visit cvvaccine.nmhealth.org and NMDOH will notify registrants when the vaccine is available. NMDOH also announced this week a DOH hotline that offers support for questions surrounding vaccine registration. New Mexicans who have questions or need support with the registration process can dial 1-855-600-3453, press option 0 for vaccine questions, and then option 4 for tech support.

