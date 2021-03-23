New Mexico Taxation & Revenue Dept. begins issuing $600 rebates

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is issuing millions in rebates to give some New Mexicans a break during this time. The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department are now issuing $600 rebates. the one-time tax rebate is for people who have an adjusted gross income of $31,200 or less or married couples, filing jointly, making $39,000 or less. The first checks were mailed out Tuesday.

“Taxation and Revenue Department employees have worked hard to get this much-needed tax relief out to families as quickly as possible. This is an important step in helping New Mexico recover,” said Taxation and Revenue Department Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke in a news release.

Some will get the money through direct deposit and depends on how you filed your 2020 tax return. This is part of legislation passed by the state legislature and signed by the governor. The department says more than 110,000 rebates worth more than $66 million have been issued so far.

The department says those who haven’t filed their 2020 tax return and believe they are eligible for the Working Families Tax Credit and the new income tax rebate should file their 2020 Personal Income Tax returns as soon as possible. The department urges taxpayers to file electronically and to use direct deposit. They also say taxpayers who elect to receive a paper check should ensure that their returns have the correct address to prevent delays.

The department says taxpayers who have already filed their 2020 Personal Income Tax returns without claiming the Working Families Tax Credit but believe they may qualify can file out an amended return form online.

For more information, visit tax.newmexico.gov.