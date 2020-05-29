New Mexico Tax & Revenue offers self-serve payment plans online

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans with overdue taxes can now create a custom payment, right from the Tax and Revenue Department’s website. The state has created a self-serve option where taxpayers can choose their down payment amount and select how long they need to pay the debt, up to six years. Taxpayers will see the option once they’ve logged into their accounts.

“Taxation and Revenue Department staff are always looking for ways to make it easier for taxpayers to comply with New Mexico tax laws. This new self-service option is a good example of that,” said Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke in a press release.

The department also announced it will extend temporary changes to its collection procedures, aimed at easing the burden of taxpayers during the health crisis. For instance, new liens, seizures and injunctions are now on hold through the end of June.

Taxpayers on payment plans will be offered an additional deadline extension of 30 days, for a total of 90 days, and taxpayers will be encouraged to make good faith payments to prevent defaults.

Taxpayers undergoing field or desk audits will be offered the opportunity to request an extension or a waiver giving them more time to produce records.

Other modifications announced March 30 are unchanged. Those include:

A program that automatically garnishes state tax refunds for payment of federal tax debts is suspended.

Additional resources are being devoted to quickly clear identity verification questions on income tax refunds to ensure they are legitimate.

Staff is prioritizing review and approval of refund requests, business credits and abatements of taxes due.

Potentially noncompliant taxpayers will be offered managed audits, a voluntary program that can result in a waiver of penalty and interest for 180 days.

Additional staff will be assigned to help resolve tax protests.

The Department says it is still taking appointments in District Offices and taxpayers can now make payments with a credit or debit card. Please contact the Department at the locations listed below.