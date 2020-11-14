New Mexico Tax, MVD offices announce closure until Nov. 30

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Taxation and Revenue Services Department announced Friday the closure of their offices, including both tax and Motor Vehicle Division field offices, until Nov. 30 in accordance with the two-week shutdown put into place by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Appointments scheduled for the closure period will be rescheduled and customer emails and phone calls will responded to by additional staff.

