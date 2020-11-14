New Mexico Tax, MVD offices announce closure until Nov. 30

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase talked about a treatment coming to New Mexico that could help COVID-19 patients with severe risk factors. The drug is referred to as the bam injection and is targeted toward patients who are older or have health conditions like high blood pressure, asthma, obesity, or heart disease.

Dr. Scrase says for that population, the drug drops the likelihood of hospitalization from 15% to just 4%. "This is something that could really help us because, as we talked about before, we have a severe shortage of medical personnel right now as well as field hospital beds," Scrase said.