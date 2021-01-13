New Mexico Supreme Court to hear arguments on whether state should compensate businesses

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a case that argues whether the state must pay businesses that were forced to temporarily close during the pandemic during a hearing at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 13. KRQE News 13 will stream the hearing live on this page.

Over a dozen businesses have sued the state including many that were shuttered for months, saying the lockdown caused them economic hardship. They claim that it’s on the state to compensate them for their losses.

Up Next: