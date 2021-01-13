New Mexico Supreme Court to hear arguments on whether state should compensate businesses

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a case that argues whether the state must pay businesses that were forced to temporarily close during the pandemic during a hearing at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 13. KRQE News 13 will stream the hearing live on this page.

Over a dozen businesses have sued the state including many that were shuttered for months, saying the lockdown caused them economic hardship. They claim that it’s on the state to compensate them for their losses.

Up Next:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES