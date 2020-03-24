New Mexico Supreme Court halts eviction orders in landlord-tenant cases

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state Supreme Court today ordered a temporary moratorium on evictions for those who are unable to pay rent during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Under the Court’s order, judges will halt the process that owners give to law enforcement to remove a tenant. Tenants will need to provide the court with evidence of their current inability to pay their rent.

The Court’s order is the latest restriction and precautionary measure imposed on operations of state courts to protect public safety and safeguard the health of New Mexicans. Other measures provide New Mexican additional time to pay fines and fees, require the use of audio and video teleconferencing for court proceedings that need to continue and allow self-represented litigants to submit case filings to local courts by email and fax to help them avoid courthouse visits.

For more information about COVID-19 updates and the courts, please visit the NM Courts website.

