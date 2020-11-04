New Mexico student publishes children’s COVID-19 book

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico middle school student is reminding people to stay home and to focus on the positives during the pandemic. The message is in 12-year-old Anelise Elmquist’s now-published book that she says was inspired by her dog.

“When I feel like I’m never going to get to see my friends again or like I’m never going to go to school, I just see him and he brightens up every day,” Elmquist said.

In fact, her 12-year-old poodle mix named Cooper influenced Anelise’s school project and a now-published book about New Mexico’s stay-at-home order, seen through Cooper’s perspective. “My inspiration was my dog’s reaction to us working and doing school from home and some good news during the pandemic,” Elmquist said.

It’s called Cooper’s Tale: A COVID-19 story from a Dog. The Las Cruces seventh-grader said it demonstrates how spending more time at home can help bring people closer. That was the case for her and Cooper, who went from a skittish dog pre-pandemic to now a more playful pup.

She said it’s a short story with a mission to help people find comfort by focusing on what really matters. “I want them to know that this pandemic isn’t the end of the world,” she explained. “Toward the end, it says, ‘We will get through this together. I promise you’ll be OK.'”

The book has already sold 95 copies on Amazon.

Latest New Mexico News