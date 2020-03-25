New Mexico State University shares disinfection process

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re getting a behind the scenes look at what it takes to disinfect New Mexico State University.
The facilities and Services Department is sanitizing and disinfecting classrooms, computer labs, restrooms and common spaces. They use a common disinfectant as well as a system called e-mist.
Once a room is disinfected a sticker is placed on the door with the date of when the room was cleaned. All exterior handles are also cleaned.
