New Mexico State Police work to keep citizens safe amid ‘stay at home’ order

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are requesting the public and businesses in New Mexico to comply with the Emergency Public Health Order.

The order requires all non-essential businesses to close and State Police, along with local law enforcement, will ensure businesses follow the order.

“We realize this is a very stressful and uncertain time, but as a community and state we will get through this,” said Chief Tim Johnson in a press release. “The core mission of the New Mexico State Police is to ensure the health, welfare and safety of the citizens of New Mexico, and we are committed to doing just that by ensuring New Mexicans adhere to this public health emergency order.”

State Police say businesses will follow the order on their own in the interest of the public but those who do not, officers will educate non-compliant establishments about the requirements of the order and allow them an opportunity to adapt.

They said businesses who continue to remain non-compliant may face fines or criminal charges. The public health order also states that mass gatherings of more than five individuals are banned at this time.

If you wish to report a business for non-compliance, a violation of the mass gatherings ban or other violations of public order, you may report them to NMSP.COVID19@state.nm.us or contact the non-emergency COVID-19 hotline at (833) 551-0518, Option 2 or contact your police or sheriff’s department on their non-emergency phone lines.

State Police say when submitting a complaint through email, to provide the date, time of the observed violation, city, county, business name and business address.

