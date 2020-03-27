New Mexico State Police address rumors regarding law enforcement pulling over drivers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police addressed rumors Friday regarding law enforcement making traffic stops to determine if a person is an essential worker or if their travel is essential.

State police reiterated that no law enforcement agent is making traffic stops to ensure the public or their travel is considered essential. They say New Mexicans can leave their house while following the guidelines of the Emergency Public Health Order, which prohibits mass gatherings and says that groups can be no larger than five people and you must maintain a six-foot distance between others.

“Our goal as a law enforcement agency is to protect those communities and the state in which we live. We are in this together and keeping everyone healthy is all our responsibility,” said Chief of the New Mexico State Police Tim Johnson.

Earlier Friday, Las Cruces Police addressed similar rumors.

