New Mexico state officials to provide update on one year anniversary of COVID-19

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cabinet secretaries from the New Mexico Department of Health, Human Services Department, Children, Youth & Families Department, and the Aging & Long-Term Services Department will host a webinar at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 11 marking the one year anniversary since the first COVID-19 cases were confirmed in New Mexico. KRQE News 13 will stream the webinar live on this page.

The New Mexico Department of Health updated the statewide COVID-19 map on Wednesday indicating that there are now seven counties in the Turquoise Level and seven counties in the Green Level. The majority of the state remains in Yellow while just one county, Guadalupe County, is in the Red.

