New Mexico state officials to provide COVID-19 update

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins, Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase, and Aging and Long-Term Services Secretary Katrina Hotrum-Lopez will provide a COVID-19 webinar update at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7. KRQE News 13 will stream the webinar live on this page.

Dr. Scrase previously said that he’s very encouraged by the data that he’s seeing play out across the state as more than 30% of New Mexicans are considered fully vaccinated. Data from the New Mexico Department of Health shows that the state’s daily COVID-19 case average has plummeted since the beginning of the year when more vaccines entered the picture.

January 2021 data showed the state averaged more than 1,458 new cases per day compared to today’s average of 182 cases per day. As New Mexicans ages 16 and older are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, the state is making a push to get more younger people signed up to do so.

The state is still prioritizing older people and those with chronic conditions.