New Mexico state officials to provide COVID-19 update

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins and Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase will provide a COVID-19 webinar update at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21. KRQE News 13 will stream the update live on this page.

The New Mexico Department of Health announced this week that those who are registered online and are 40 and older can now schedule their own COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Event codes for New Mexicans 40 and older no longer need event codes however, they are required for younger populations.

Additionally, schools have held vaccine clinics specifically for students and their families. Albuquerque Public Schools says the state recently changed registration allowing parents to no longer accompany their students ages 16 and 17. Parents can now fill out a consent form to allow for vaccinations.

Last week, Dr. Collins appeared before a Senate subcommittee to discuss how New Mexico has vaccinated so many people and how it’s working to get even more residents vaccinated.