New Mexico ski resorts stay open but use caution

KRQE Media

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s ski resorts are using caution but not closing because of coronavirus.

Right now, Ski New Mexico says most of their resorts will remain open for the busy spring break season. Ski New Mexico says resorts will be disinfecting a number of their high traffic facilities and will monitor large gatherings in their restaurants and cafeterias.

