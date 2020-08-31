New Mexico ski areas prepare for COVID-safe ski season

Coronavirus New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials at Ski Santa Fe are unsure how they’ll move forward with their upcoming season. Ski Santa Fe usually opens Thanksgiving weekend with preseason tickets going on sale in August.

However, earlier this month, the ski area announced on social media that its Gold Pass and Early Season Pass sales would be put on hold until further notice. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that many thought that was due to the Medio Fire but Ski Santa Fe says it was due to the pandemic.

They say their ski area along with others across the state are drafting plans to safely operate. The Santa Fe New Mexican says that these safety precautions will include protocols on dining, gift shops, in addition to sanitizing ski lifts and proper social-distancing procedures.

An executive director for the nonprofit organization Ski New Mexico stated that it is impossible to begin selling season passes at this time as it is unknown what restrictions will be in effect when the snow starts to fall.

