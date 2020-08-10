New Mexico showing low ‘positivity rate’ in region for COVID-19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is reportedly doing much better than other nearby states in a category called “Positivity Rate.” It tracks the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, just 3% of the state’s tests were positive in the month of July which is much lower than neighboring states. Texas saw a 16.2% positivity rate, Arizona came in at 15.5%, and 7.2% of tests came back positive in Colorado. The nationwide positivity rate stands at 7.5%.

