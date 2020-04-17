New Mexico Senior Olympics cancels 2020 State Summer Games

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Senior Olympics Board of Directors has unanimously decided to cancel the 2020 Ernesto Ramos State Summer Games due to safety reasons that are related to the COVID-19 outbreak. The decision was made during the Board’s bi-monthly meeting which was held via Zoom on Thursday, April 16.

The State Summer Games were planned to be held on June 10 through June 13 at New Mexico State University. The Board states they heard many concerns from athletes who have registered with the NMSO Headquarters in Roswell and considered many factors concerning the safety of senior athletes, staff, and volunteers.

The 2020 Ernesto Ramos State Summer Games qualify athletes to compete in the 2021 National Senior Games. The Board was assured by Executive Director Cecilia Acosta that the National Senior Games Association is in the process of analyzing potential impacts on State Senior Games and the qualifying process.

NSGA is examining the potential impacts on the State Senior Games and is considering many factors. All NMSO athletes will receive a phone call or email on the games’ cancellation and should expect a full refund minus processing fees.

Those who paid with a debit or credit card will be refunded automatically. All other athletes will receive a check refund from NMSO. The official game cancellation notice is available to view at the NMSO website.

