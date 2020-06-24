New Mexico Senior Olympics cancel fall team tournaments

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Senior Olympics told their athletes Wednesday they’ve decided to cancel all team tournaments scheduled for this fall. Wednesday’s announcement came to no one’s surprise, especially considering the board unanimously voted back in April to cancel the 2020 summer games.

“To hear it’s actually been confirmed it’s been disappointing because we do look forward to our sports, the practices, the comradery, and it’s been missed greatly by all of us,” said Charlene Hernandez, who plays basketball and badminton during the Senior Olympics.

Just last year, New Mexico was the proud host of the National Senior Games, but a lot can change in a year. On Wednesday the New Mexico Senior Olympics board of directors told their bowlers and team sport athletes for volleyball, softball and basketball they were canceling the events scheduled for this fall.

The board sent out an email to athletes saying the decision was made due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of access to recreational facilities for training and conditioning. Athletes who qualified for the 2019 national senior games will now also be entered in their respective sports for the national senior games in 2021. Which the board is optimistic will still take place.

“We hope that come early 2021 we will have some resemblance of being able to get back together with social distancing in mind and we hope that we can play again,” said Cecilia Acosta, the executive director of NM Senior Olympics.

She said many athletes have reached out to their organization saying they’re disappointed they can’t play but understand why they were canceled. The National Senior Games are scheduled for November 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Refunds will be issued to teams that registered.

