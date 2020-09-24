New Mexico sees highest COVID-19 case count since July

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham gave an update on New Mexico’s fight against COVID-19 Thursday saying we’re heading the wrong way as the state announced its highest new daily case count since July. The governor announced the spread rate is above the target for the first time since early August.

“We’ve been tracking at less… but we are now just above at 1.09 ending the week of Sept. 22,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said in a Thursday news conference.

You can see two red boxes on the state’s gating criteria slide which guides reopenings; the spread rate and testing are not meeting the goals. The state is also seeing a significant increase in Rapid Responses including a 250% increase in Bernalillo County, 133% in Sandoval, and a 100% increase in Dona Ana County. rapid Responses at restaurants went up from seven to 24. retail and wholesale locations went up from 19 to 40. The governor says these are signs the state is heading in the wrong direction.

“This is problematic. this is an indiction that we’re spreading COVID and we’re spreading it right back to some of our higher risk areas including restaurants,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.

A breakdown of cases since 65 public schools started hybrid learning three weeks ago showed 32 students or staff members in those hybrid learning schools have tested positive. The governor made a big push for New Mexicans in the southeast part of the state to get tested.

Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase is usually a central figure in the state’s COVID-19 updates but Thursday he was not there. The governor says his department is working on a vaccine distribution plan.