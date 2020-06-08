New Mexico Safe Promise campaign debuts

1  of  2
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the state moves closer to fully reopening, the hospitality and tourism industries are encouraging everyone to do their part to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Monday, the New Mexico Hospitality Association launched a new campaign called New Mexico Safe Promise. It asks people to use COVID-safe practices like wearing masks in public, keeping their distance, washing their hands frequently and staying home if you’re sick.

People can make a pledge through the New Mexico Safe Promise website.

