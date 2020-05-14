New Mexico retailers prepare to partially reopen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor’s new rules allowing retailers to reopen this weekend is leading to big changes for stores that have stayed closed or just operated curbside.

Smaller, local retailers like Quarters Discount Liquor are thrilled to be back in business after nearly two months and start competing again with the big box and grocery stores.

“It’s extremely cheerful to be able to say that because, gosh, being closed for two months, and the worst part is watching everybody else do business: convenience stores, box stores, Wall Street stores, and I’m sitting back thinking to myself, ‘My God, why them and not me?'” Quarter Discount Liquor Owner Connie Nellos asked.

The liquor store will reopen at 9 a.m. Saturday with health precautions in place, like requiring masks, social distancing tape on the floor, and a shield at the register to separate the customers from the clerk. The 25% occupancy rule means he can only allow eight people inside at a time. Other stand-alone liquor stores including the chain Total Wine can also reopen.

Meanwhile, places like ABQ Uptown, which has been a ghost town since mid-March, should start coming to life this weekend, as well. Also, the loosened restrictions mean businesses that have been operating by curbside or delivery only can start letting customers in their store.

“It’s been a struggle but we’ve made it work,” Ooh! Aah! Jewelry Shop Owner Dallas Ulibarri said. “I want to stay as positive about that as possible because we really shifted gears to try to present ourselves in a new way to customers.”

It’s a relief for stores where it’s harder to operate curbside, like the Nob Hill jewelry store.

“Our customers have been so awesome. We’ve been texting and emailing images and shopping that way and they’ve been really flexible and understanding in how we did it, but I think they’re as equally excited about being able to come in and get to peruse and look through the shop at their pace,” Ulibarri added. “There are some things we’re not necessarily able to give them when we’re doing it virtually. When they’re in the shop, they’ll be able to have a better experience and a more fun experience.”

The store will reopen Monday by appointment only. Of course, they plan to disinfect door handles and everything that gets touched following every customer visit.

The governor is asking businesses to help enforce the mandatory mask rule which starts Saturday by telling customers they can’t come in without one. Big box and grocery stores can continue to operate at 20% capacity.

