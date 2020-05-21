New Mexico Restaurant Association relieved with governor’s announcement

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The governor’s announcement about restaurants is a huge relief for thousands of New Mexico restaurant owners and workers. “A date allows restaurants to take the time to prepare, to train our staff, to order food and supplies, and get them ready for the new COVID safe practices and keeping our customers and employees safe during this time, so we’re thrilled with the governor,” said Restaurant Association CEO Carol Wight.

The New Mexico Restaurant Association represents about 3,500 restaurants statewide. Wight says at least 210 restaurants have closed permanently because of the pandemic and others are worried they won’t make it much longer. She says while some restaurants were able to rehire employees through the federal PPP loan, more than 50,000 restaurant workers have been on employment and they’re ready to get back to work.

Wight says the state has not given guidelines yet on what occupancy will be allowed. “We understand there is some unease of going directly back into a restaurant, so we’re going to ask some cities to expand outdoor dining. We hope that will bring people in and make them feel comfortable,” said Wight.

Wight adds they’ll ask customers to wear their face masks in restaurants until they have to eat. Some restaurants may also not provide the full menu because of a meat shortage.

