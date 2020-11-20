New Mexico receives ‘mortuary trailers’ as COVID-19 death toll rises

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As coronavirus cases surge in New Mexico, the state is also working behind-the-scenes to prepare for the more grim part of the pandemic. The state is bringing in extra “mortuary trailers” to store the deceased.

In the last few weeks, Dona Ana County has reported 150 COVID-related deaths, according to the state health department. “We have been talking about mortuary trailers amongst ourselves since March. We monitor that once a week, we look at what the capacity we have is, we have a total capacity of about 1,200 and about half of that is occupied,” said Dr. David Scrase, Secretary for the Human Services Department.

New Mexico has received more “mortuary trailers.” The large trucks provide climate-controlled storage for bodies when facilities reach capacity. Last week, Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces received its first “mobile morgue” which replaced an old trailer they had on-site.

Thursday the governor pointed out that the more deaths and hospitalizations, high caseloads are expected. The additional storage Dr. Scrase says now increases New Mexico’s capacity by providing extra space for an additional 600 bodies. “That seems like a huge number, but then when you look at the number of people that are passing every day, it’s over 20. You know, that’s less than 30 days, and so we are continuing to work on that in monitor it very very closely,” said Scrase.

For 90% of COVID-related deaths in New Mexico, the coronavirus is the primary cause. The other 10% include COVID-19 along with underlying conditions like cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer’s and cancer. The office of the Medical Investigator says it has had a partnership with the Department of Health for these storage units since the spring.

