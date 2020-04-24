New Mexico receives medical-grade sanitizer for COVID-19

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Those on the frontlines in New Mexico are getting gallons more of much-needed hand sanitizer thanks to ExxonMobil.

Hand sanitizer made by ExxonMobil (courtesy ExxonMobil)

ExxonMobil on Friday said it has changed manufacturing operations in Louisiana in order to produce medical-grade hand sanitizer that it will be donating for COVID-19 response efforts in New Mexico, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, and Texas. During the company’s first production it has made 160,000 gallons of sanitizer which ExxonMobil says will fill around 5 million, 4-ounce bottles.

“To stand up an entirely new process and supply chain in a matter of weeks, while maintaining ExxonMobil’s high standards for safety and quality and in compliance with FDA requirements is truly remarkable,” said Karen McKee, president of ExxonMobil Chemical Company.

On Friday, four 330-gallon buckets were sent to the National Guard Armory in Santa Fe. Officials there will then distribute it out to health care providers and first responders.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources