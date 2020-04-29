New Mexico receives machine to decontaminate 83,000 masks a day

In this illustration dated February 26, 2020, protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – A machine capable of decontaminating scare personal protective equipment for reuse in the fight against COVID-19 will be ready to provide free service to frontline works in New Mexico starting Saturday, May 2.

The Battelle Critical Decontamination System can decontaminate up to 83,000 N95 masks per day and will remain in the state for six months. The machine used concentrated vapor phase hydrogen peroxide to decontaminate N95 respirators at a time that way they can be reused by healthcare and other frontline workers.

Battelle, an Ohio-based research and development nonprofit, repurposed an older chemical decontamination technique to decontaminate N95 masks for reuse. The Federal Emergency Management Agency contracted with Battelle for 60 of the machines and then accepted applications from states to determine who received them based on need.

Workers in hospitals, nursing homes and clinics should start saving unsoiled N95 masks for decontamination. To participate, hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and other facilities with health care workers who wear N95 masks must enroll at ww.battelle.org/decon. Then, each institution will be responsible for collecting unsoiled used masks and making sure they are labeled with a facility code and name of the mask user.

The following makes and models of N95 masks can be decontaminated:

3M Models:

VFLEX 1804

1860(S)

Aura 1870+

8205

8000

8210

9010

9210+

Gerson Models:

1730

2140C

Moldex Models:

1500 Series

2200

Kimberly Clark Models: