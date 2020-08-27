New Mexico receives federal money for unemployment assistance

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state announced it has received funding fro FEMA for the Lost Wages Assistance Program. that means eligible recipients will be given an extra $300 on top of their weekly unemployment benefit. the state says it was only approved for payments starting July 26 through August 15 but says it will continue to apply for funding. They say benefits are expected to begin the second week of September and that no one needs to apply for it.

“New Mexico was the first state to apply for the Lost Wages Assistance Program, as we know how much our friends and neighbors need this extra cash to get them through this tough time,” said Bill McCamley in a news release, NMDWS Secretary. “Since that time we have initiated a plan to roll out the program smoothly, trying to make it as easy as possible for New Mexicans to get all of their needed benefits as quickly as possible.”

New Mexico Workforce Solutions says individuals are eligible for Lost Wages Assistance if their weekly unemployment benefit amount was at least $100 including dependent allowance, they were eligible for one of the standard unemployment programs, and they self-certify that they were unemployed, or partially unemployed, as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Benefits will be automatically calculated and distributed based on unemployment claims received; individuals do not need to call or apply separately for this benefit.