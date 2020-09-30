New Mexico receives $1.5M for statewide economic recovery plan

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Less than a month after the Navajo Nation reported zero new coronavirus cases, the nation is seeing an increase in new infections. The spike is prompting more mandatory daily and weekend curfews.

"We were doing an outstanding job and I think because of the stories of an all-time low here, we kinda let down, and then we got to labor day and started traveling all over the place. We saw that and we brought it back. We brought the virus back," said Navajo Nation President Johnathan Nez.