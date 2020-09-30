New Mexico receives $1.5M for statewide economic recovery plan

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is getting federal money to combat the economic toll of COVID-19. The U.S. Commerce Department has awarded $1.5 million for a statewide Economic Recovery Plan.

The funds help coordinate opportunity zones and help local governments and organizations identify economic development projects. It’s all part of the CARES Act to provide relief during the pandemic.

