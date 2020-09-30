NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is getting federal money to combat the economic toll of COVID-19. The U.S. Commerce Department has awarded $1.5 million for a statewide Economic Recovery Plan.
The funds help coordinate opportunity zones and help local governments and organizations identify economic development projects. It’s all part of the CARES Act to provide relief during the pandemic.
Latest New Mexico News
- New Mexico receives $1.5M for statewide economic recovery plan
- Navajo Nation again implementing mandatory curfews amid case spike
- NMSU will not have in-person or hybrid classes after Thanksgiving
- Trash left behind in Jemez Mountains poses health risk
- Mescalero Apache Tribe bans Couy Griffin from reservation