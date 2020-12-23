New Mexico received nearly $9.3B in federal stimulus assistance during pandemic

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico received nearly $9.3 billion in federal stimulus money according to a Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) analysis. According to a news release, the analysis was conducted at the request of Rep. Randy Crowder (R-Clovis), a member of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee, who had been asking for detailed information on how much the state had received in total federal stimulus assistance since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These federal dollars have played an essential role in keeping New Mexico’s economy from facing a severe depression and in preventing the state budget from experiencing billion-dollar shortfalls,” said Representative Randy Crowder (Clovis) in a news release Tuesday. “These stimulus dollars have literally saved tens of thousands of jobs, kept our state’s healthcare delivery system afloat, and saved countless New Mexican lives.”

The analysis showed that state agencies have been allocated nearly $191.9 million in the fiscal year 2020 and another $2.1 billion in the fiscal year 2021 for public schools, higher education, Medicaid, services for the elderly, and efforts to combat COVID-19 according to the same news release. The analysis also reports that local governments, tribes, small businesses, housing authorities, and individuals received almost $7 billion in the fiscal year 2020 to keep people employed, provide additional unemployment compensation benefits, and preserve a wide range of services.

“Rep. Crowder should be commended for encouraging LFC to compile this analysis of how federal stimulus dollars have been used by state, local, and private enterprises across in our state,” said House Republican Leader James G. Townsend (Artesia) in the same news release. “This information paints a sobering picture as to how badly our state could have suffered worse from the Governor’s self-imposed economic shutdowns and other restrictions had these federal dollars had not been made available by Congress and President Trump.”

Read the full LFC analysis here (The report was compiled prior to the latest stimulus package being approved)*:

